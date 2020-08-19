Follow Coronavirus Guidelines While Celebrating Ganesh Festival: Velampalli Srinivas

Amaravati: The Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas urged the devotees to follow the COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures while worshiping the Ganesh idols during this festival, in a statement on Wednesday. He said that the devotees must follow the COVID19 instructions in order to prevent further spread of the virus in the State.

The Government already instructed on the Darshanams in the temples for worship. He said that the physical distancing norms must be followed without any exception during the celebrations. No processions will be allowed at any point of time, even during the immersions, he announced. Government already instructed concerned officials to ensure that there should not be any processions in the State during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

He suggested celebrating the festival at homes for this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hampers the lives of everyone. He asked to worship below 2 feet idols and immerse them on the very first day itself, not prolonging for several days. At the same time, the idols must be immersed at their very nearest place and no permission will be given for long distance transportation of the idols.

Both endowment and private temples will allow only ten persons at a time into the temple for worship, even on festival day, he informed. At the same time, he announced that the government will celebrate the festival at all the temples as per regular practice.