Follow principles of Constitution: Civic chief Mourya

Tirupati: 76th Constitution Day was celebrated across Tirupati on Wednesday, honouring the monumental contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution.

Stating that Indian Constitution stands as a symbol of the nation's democratic spirit, in-charge Joint Collector and Commissioner N Mourya called upon all citizens to follow principles and values enshrined in the Constitution.

She garlanded the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid tributes at a programme held at Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday. The Commissioner stated that the Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, and equality to all citizens and emphasised collective responsibility to uphold and respect its values.

All the corporation staff also took a pledge to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.

Task Force SP P Srinivas administered constitutional oath to officers and staff at a programme at Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) office. The SP said police have the important responsibility of protecting the Constitution and must always remain committed to its principles while performing their duties.

At APSPDCL office, CMD Sivashankar Lotheti said that everyone in society should increase their awareness about the Indian Constitution. At TUDA office observed Constitution Day in which its chairman C Divakar Reddy and other staff participated.