Following Centre’s nod, first phase of metro rail to take off soon

Visakhapatnam: After a long wait, the Centre gives a green signal to the Vizag metro rail project. Aimed at improving urban mobility in Visakhapatnam by minimising traffic congestion and providing fast, eco-friendly public transport, the Visakhapatnam metro rail project is a proposed rapid transit system.

Planned with multiple corridors connecting key residential, commercial and industrial areas, the project is expected to link major hubs. With an estimated cost of Rs.11,498 crore, the metro rail project is designed to support the city’s expanding population and economic development, promote transit-oriented growth and encourage a shift from private vehicles to public transportation. The project is being planned in phases, with the state government working closely on approvals, funding arrangements and implementation strategies to take the project way forward.

The first corridor of 34.4-km-long will be built from Kurmannapalem junction to Kommadi junction, while the second corridor of 5.08-km-long from Gurudwara to Old Post Office.

The third corridor is going to come up from Thatichetlapalem to China Waltair, stretching up to 6.75-km.

Nearly 29 stations are going to be facilitated as part of the first corridor, while half a dozen stations to dot along the second corridor. And seven stations to come up along the third corridor. Also, five integrated metro stations will be established as part of the project.

Close to 100-acre of land is supposed to be acquired for the project and the state government is accelerating the exercise at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 882 crore.

Long back, the state government submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre long back. After the formation of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the metro rail project continued to be one of the top priorities. Now, with the Centre giving its nod, the project is likely to take shape in the next four years.