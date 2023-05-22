Foolproof arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Machilipatnam

MACHILIPATNAM: Machilipatnam MLA and former Minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) informed that they had made elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit to Machilipatnam and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy was going to fulfill the erstwhile Krishna district people’s long held aspiration of constructing the historical Machilipatnam port.

He said that Chief Minister would perform Bhoomi Pooja for commencing the port works at 9.30 am on Monday and later unveil a pylon. The former minister inspected the CM’s impending visiting places near Tapisapudi beach of Machilipatnam along with Chief Minister’s programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram and Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Perni claimed that the long cherished dream of the public would be a reality from Monday onwards with the inauguration of the port works. He said that after reaching the concerned Bhoomi Pooja location, the Chief Minister will offer Harathi to the sea and also offer silk robes along with Pasupu-Kumkuma for the sea.

Talasila Raghuram called upon the officials to strive to make the CM’s programme a grand success. He also asked all the YSRCP leaders and activists to participate in the event and appealed to the public to take part in the function in large numbers.

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu directed all the officials to work in coordination for the success of the Chief Minister’s visit. He stressed the need on beefing up security and ordered for taking special measures to tackle the traffic problems. Steps should be taken to avoid any inconvenience to the public, the Collector informed. Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, SP P Joshuva, Machilpatnam Port MD Vidya Sankar, Municipal Commissioner Chandrayya and others attended.