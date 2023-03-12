Foolproof arrangements made for peaceful voting in MLC polls: Collector

The stage is all set for the smooth conduct of the MLC election for the Graduates and Teachers constituency, scheduled on Monday. Speaking to media here on Saturday, Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayanan, who is the Returning Officer (RO) for the Graduates and Teachers constituency, comprising the former Prakasam, Nellore and





Chittoor districts said the total votes for Graduates constituency was 3,81,181 including 2,45,866 male,1,35,284 female and 31 others while for teachers constituency 27,694 including 16,825 male and 10,869 female. The polling will be held from morning 8 am. He said that in the three districts, a total of 453 polling centres were set up for graduates constituency in which 255 more than half





were identified as problematic while for teachers 176 centres were set up for voting in which 25 identified as problematic. Required arrangements including deployment of adequate security forces were made to ensure peaceful polling in the centres identified as problematic. A total of 2,600 polling personnel including POs, APOs, were involved





in the elections both graduates and teachers, he said adding that 98 percent of the voter slips were already distributed ahead of the polling. The counting will be held on March 16, the collector said, seeking the voters to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner.



