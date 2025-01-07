For centuries, villagers refrain from meat, alcohol on Sundays

Panyam (Nandyal district): As against the norm everywhere, residents of S Kotturu village in Nandyal district abstain from eating meat on Sundays. This is an age-old tradition they continue with deep devotion. The villagers strictly refrain from meat or alcohol on Sundays. Even in the event of a death, funerals are not conducted on this day; they are postponed to the following day or later.

According to temple priest Narayana Swamy, over 400 years ago, a farmer named Beeram Chenna Reddy struck a stone while ploughing his field. Upon investigation, a 12-headed idol of Nagendra Swamy (a form of Lord Subrahmanya) was unearthed. It is said the farmer lost his eyesight but regained it after performing three sacred ablutions (abhishekams) to the deity, as advised by a passing Brahmin.

The villagers then decided to build a temple in honour of Nagendra Swamy. According to folklore, Lord Subrahmanya appeared in a dream and instructed them to complete the construction by dawn. Despite their efforts, only the sanctum sanctorum and the surrounding walls were completed by the time of rooster’s crow. To this day, the temple’s sanctum remains without a roof.

The villagers consider Sunday a sacred day for worshipping Sri Valli Subrahmanya Swamy. They begin their day by visiting the temple, popular as Kotturu Subbarayudu temple, before starting their daily activities. Strict discipline is observed, with no meat, alcohol, or funerals. This custom has been followed for generations by the village’s 200 families.

The temple is popular for performing Kala Sarpa Dosha pujas, attracting thousands of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. These rituals, conducted every Sunday and during the month of Karthika on Tuesdays, are believed to alleviate the effects of astrological doshas and fulfil wishes, including progeny blessings

S Kotturu’s villagers uphold their traditions with unwavering commitment. Every Sunday, the temple sees thousands of visitors, drawn by the unique history and spiritual significance of the shrine. The locals warmly welcome devotees, embodying a harmonious blend of faith and hospitality.