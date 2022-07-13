Former Cabinet secretary TR Prasad passes away

Guntur: Former cabinet secretary TR Prasad breathed his last at his residence at Beach Road in Vizag on Tuesday. The 81-year-old Prasad was suffering from amnesia (memory loss) for some time.

He is survived by one daughter and son. He hailed from Nidubrolu of Guntur district. He was selected to IAS in 1963 and worked as Prakasam District Collector and secretary P&R. He went to central services and worked as Defence Secretary and later became Cabinet Secretary in 2000 and got two years extension.

Dr T Sevakumar expressed shock over the death of TR Prasad and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.