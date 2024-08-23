Live
Former CM meets reactor blast victims
Anakapalli: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met reactor blast victims of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district on Friday and enquired about their condition.
Arriving in Visakhapatnam, the former CM proceeded to Anakapalli to visit the hospital where reactor blast victims are getting treated.
Later, Jagan interacted with doctors and enquired about the recovery status of the victims. Jagan told the victims that he would extend support to them and exhorted the doctors to provide quality treatment to the victims.
The former CM was accompanied by MLC Botcha Satyanarayana, former minister Gudivada Amarnath and former MLAs.
