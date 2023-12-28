Live
Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to Anganwadi workers
Highlights
The former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana expressed his support for the initiation of Anganwadis and contributed one lakh rupees towards their establishment.
He also promised to address the demands of the Anganwadi workers and helpers. The event took place in front of the MRO office in Dharmavaram town in Sathya Sai District.
He also promised to address the demands of the Anganwadi workers and helpers. The event took place in front of the MRO office in Dharmavaram town in Sathya Sai District.
He also expressed their belief that Chandrababu Naidu would soon become the Chief Minister of the state and fulfill their demands.
