Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to municipal sanitation workers strike

Former Dharmavaram MLA Gau Gonuguntla Suryanarayana" expressed solidarity with the municipal sanitation workers' strike in Dharmavaram town. He provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to support their initiatives and assured them that he will work hard to solve their problems once Chandrababu Naidu becomes the Chief Minister.

The municipal workers union leaders led a padayatra in the town for the last three days to highlight their unmet demands, but the promises made to them were not implemented. They expressed their disappointment that none of the ruling party leaders supported them in their fight.

A large number of municipal workers and leaders participated in the program in front of the municipal office in Dharmavaram town.