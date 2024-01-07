Former Dharmavaram MLA flash YSRCP, says constituency will be developed after TDP comes to power

Former MLA of Dharmavaram Constituency, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana said that after Telugu Desam government comes to power, they will focus on employment schemes for the youth, medical colleges, solar projects, and employment and development programs. Former Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and current MLA Kethireddy Venkatram Reddy were criticized for not allocating land for a handicrafts cluster in Dharmavaram.

Suryanarayana also mentioned that Kethireddy has not brought any electricity to the constituency and canceled funds for a reservoir. He expressed his plans to bring a handloom cluster, provide employment, and establish a medical college in Dharmavaram and accused Kethireddy of earning money illegally and not supporting the people who contributed to his victory in the elections.

Suryanarayana claimed that many YSRCP representatives are willing to join TDP party and predicted that the YSRCP government will not succeed in the upcoming elections.