Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana seeks officials to take road repairs, Eluru

The followers of former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana have appealed to the engineering department to take an immediate decision on the condition of Dharmavaram town roads, which have become potholes. As the concerned engineers were not available, the matter was brought to the notice of another official in the office on Tuesday. They demanded that potholed roads in the town should be repaired as soon as possible. They said that if the R&B officials do not pay attention, they will take the opinion of the people of the town and formulate the future plan according to their opinion.

On the 16th of this month, Dharmavaram former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has written a letter saying that the potholed Dharmavaram town roads should be repaired, otherwise they will do the repairs at their own expense. This letter was given to the engineers by his followers himself. A week has passed but no information has been received from the authorities. So they went to the engineers to discuss the matter again. Another officer informed them that the Chief Minister was not available due to his visit. It is regrettable that the roads in Dharmavaram town, where more than one lakh people live, cannot be repaired. Good morning, as a social media star, Dharmavaram MLA was asked if he did not see the roads turned into potholes. He said that he was traveling on a four-wheeler, but if he returned on a two-wheeler, he would see the problems people were facing through the potholed Dharmavaram roads.

He said that it seems that the officials of the Roads and Buildings Department are in a helpless and negligent position where they cannot take a decision on the condition of the roads of the Dharmavaram urban potholes. They asked that tarmac road should be laid instead of covering the potholes with red clay as a mantra. If no decision comes from the authorities, then they will discuss with the people and formulate a future program. That is why these issues have been brought to the attention of the media.