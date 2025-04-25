Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar may face disciplinary action

Vijayawada: The State government has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against PV Sunil Kumar, IPS., formerly Director General, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services, now under suspension, in accordance with the procedure laid down in Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), Rules, 1969.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

PV Sunil Kumar is directed to submit a written statement of defence and also to state whether he desires to be heard in person, within 30 days of receipt of this order. Sunil Kumar is informed that he should admit or deny the charges.

The government has noticed that he deviated from the rules of the police department rules and visited other countries without taking consent from the higher authorities. He was informed that if no written statement of defence is filed within the time specified in Para 3 above or if he fails to appear in person before the Competent Authority or otherwise fails or refuses to comply with the

provisions of Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 or the orders or directions issued in pursuance of the said Rules, action will be taken against him on the basis of the material available on record, on the ground that he has no explanation to offer.

The CS said unauthorised foreign travel by an IPS officer raises serious concerns as their position grants them access to sensitive operational information, intelligence reports, and details of ongoing investigations. Such unauthorized travel to foreign countries is against the interest of national security.

Thus, PV Sunil Kumar, now under suspension by his above mentioned acts, exhibited gross misconduct and indiscipline and acted in a manner that is unbecoming of a Government Servant and thereby, violated rules of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

During his service as Additional Director General of Police and Director General, AP Disaster Response from October 2019 to March 2023, made several foreign visits by deviating from the actual itinerary for which he sought permission of Government and Orders were also issued by Government.

He also made some other foreign visits without taking government permission. If Sunil Kumar fails to respond and appear before the authorities, disciplinary action will be initiated against him.