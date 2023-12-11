Former Mayor files complaint against YSRCP leader

Nellore: Former Nellore Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanusri has filed a complaint against 38th division YSRCP in-charge Dasari Rajesh at One Town police station on Sunday, alleging that he abused and tried to manhandle her in inebriated condition.

In her complaint, the former Mayor narrated that she is staying at Sodhan Nagar in the city for the last several years. According to her, several trees and electric poles were uprooted in their area due to the recent Michaung Cyclone. As the municipal administration didn’t cleaned the area even after several appeals, the locals took up the works by spending Rs 10,000.

The former Mayor said that YSRCP leader D Rajesh had taken away the logs, leaving leaves and other garbage in the area on Saturday night. She alleged that when she asked the YCP leader to deploy men to clean the garbage, he scolded her with objectionable words and even attacked her son-in-law and local women. She appealed the police to initiate action against the accused.

Meanwhile at a press conference held here on Sunday, YSRCP leader D Rajesh condemned the allegations filed by the former Mayor and said that his wife Amrutha is the corporator of 38th division. He informed that several number of trees and electrical poles were uprooted in the entire city during cyclone. The municipal administration has allocated one JCB, one vehicle and one power saw to cut the trees and to clean the garbage and first priority was given to clear the way as trees fell on road at Sodhan Nagar, he added.

The YSRCP leader alleged that when he went to Sodhan Nagar to clear the garbage, former Mayor N Bhanusri unnecessarily argued with him for reasons unknown.