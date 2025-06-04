  • Menu
Former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana Collapses During Protest Rally in Cheepurupalli

Former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana Collapses During Protest Rally in Cheepurupalli
Former minister Botcha Satyanarayana collapsed during a party programme on Wednesday while attending Vennupotu Dinam, a protest organized by the YSR...

Former minister Botcha Satyanarayana collapsed during a party programme on Wednesday while attending Vennupotu Dinam, a protest organized by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The event was held in his Cheepurupalli constituency.



Botcha, who climbed onto a campaign vehicle to address the public, suddenly fell ill due to the intense heat and high humidity. He collapsed atop the vehicle, alarming party members and the public.

The YSRCP cadre quickly responded, rushing him to a nearby hospital. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is now stable. The incident left party workers shocked, and many followed him to the hospital out of concern for his well-being.

