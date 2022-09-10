Former minister inaugurates park named after SP Balu

Nellore MLA Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav inaugurated a renovated park named after popular playback singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam at Aditya Nagar in the city. A bust size statue of Balu installed in the park was also inaugurated by the former minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said that the park was developed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh as a tribute to ace singer Balasubrahmanyam as he was hailing from Nellore city. He said they had named the park after popular singer to keep his memories alive in the minds of district people.

Anil said the park has two badminton courts and a room, which is earmarked for Gym and Yoga and a walking track is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. The former minister informed that he was developing 19 parks in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore and dared TDP leaders to disclose the details of development works in the city they have grounded during their regime. He said he is ready for a debate on the issue anywhere at any time. NUDA Vice Chairman Obulesu Nandan and Corporator Venati Srikanth Reddy were present.