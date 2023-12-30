Former minister Narayana interact with local businessmen in Nellore

Live
Just In
Former minister Ponguru Narayana and TDP State General Secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulureddy visited various areas in Nellore City as part of the...
Former minister Ponguru Narayana and TDP State General Secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulureddy visited various areas in Nellore City as part of the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program. They interacted with local businesses and residents, distributing pamphlets and explaining the TDP manifesto. They urged the people to support the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections and help Chandrababu Naidu become the Chief Minister. Narayana criticized the current YSP government, saying that both the people and officials are suffering under their dictatorship.
He also stated that the situation in Nellore is worse than during British rule. Kotamreddy highlighted the issues faced by the people, such as rising bills, taxes, and prices under the YCP government. Local businessman Somishetti Venkateshwarlu expressed regret for the previous election outcome and called for support for Narayana's election campaign.
In this program District Official Spokesperson Kuvwarapu Balaji, District Women General Secretary Komari Vijayamma, State Arya Vaishya Leaders Konda Praveen, MV Veera Brahmam Gupta, Bawanasi Suresh, Darshi Harikrishna, 8th Division President BC Babu, Leaders Subramaniam, Paluru Srinivasulu Naidu, Yajjala Shekhar, Sumanth, Somishetti Venkateshwarlu, Minority Cell City President Iqbal, TDP leaders and others participated.