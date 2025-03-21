Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi bail petition hearing deferred to March 26

The bail petition hearing for Vallabhaneni Vamsi, former MLA and YSRCP leader, has been postponed until the 26th of this month. The case, which involves allegations of kidnapping and threatening complainant Satyavardhan during an assault on the Gannavaram TDP offices, is currently being reviewed in the Vijayawada SC and ST court.

During the proceedings, attorneys for both sides presented their arguments, marking the third round of discussions on the matter. Vamsi's lawyer asserted that his client was unjustly implicated in the case and highlighted health concerns as a reason for granting bail. The lawyer further emphasized that Vamsi has been in remand for over a month, making a compelling case for his immediate release.

The court will reconvene on the 26th to continue deliberations on the bail petition.