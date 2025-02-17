Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Files Bail Petition

Live
Just In
Lawyers representing former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi have submitted a bail petition to a special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) cases. In conjunction with the bail request, Vamsi has also presented medical reports, seeking special medical facilities and home-cooked meals due to ongoing health issues. Meanwhile, police have filed their petition seeking Vamsi's custody.
In his bail petition, Vamsi asserted that the cases against him stem from political and personal biases. The allegations include the illegal kidnapping of Satya Vardhan, who has since testified in court stating that he arrived for his appearance via auto-rickshaw with his mother. He also noted that he had previously attended court after multiple notifications and affirmed to police that he had no ties to the case and had not harassed by anyone.