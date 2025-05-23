Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi taken into custody in house site case

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, the former MLA and YSRCP leader from Gannavaram, has been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the distribution of fraudulent house titles uncovered in Bapulapadu mandal. Vamsi, who has been serving as a remand prisoner in Vijayawada sub-jail, was apprehended this morning and subsequently brought to Kankipadu police station.

The police sought the court's permission to hold Vamsi for two days to facilitate further investigation into the case. The court granted this request, allowing the authorities to take him into custody.

Meanwhile, Vamsi is already facing charges in several other matters. Authorities express optimism that the latest developments will yield crucial information pertaining to the fake pattas case. Further details are anticipated to emerge during the course of the two-day investigation.