Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha challenges Jagan to abolish Assembly and seek fresh mandate

Former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveetti Radha fumed at YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the decision of repeal of the legislative council on Monday. He said that the true image of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is unveiled, which is against the people.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the former MLA alleged that the CM was displeased with his decision to abolish the legislature. He challenged Jagan to abolish the assembly as well if the latter has the guts. Vangaveeti Radha said that the government's inexperienced decisions have costed the lives of the farmers.

The comments of the former MLA has come in the wake of the assembly discussing the repeal of legislative council bill. The chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has tabled the bill in the house and the members are expressing their views on bills.