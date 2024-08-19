  • Menu
Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens

Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
In a significant show of support for the Anna Canteens initiative, former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju has donated INR 1 crore to further the cause.

Amaravati: In a significant show of support for the Anna Canteens initiative, former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju has donated INR 1 crore to further the cause. The donation comes as various stakeholders rally together under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, working towards a brighter and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna Canteens, which provide affordable meals to the needy, have been a critical component of the government's welfare programs. Dr. Gangaraju's generous contribution will play a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding these services, ensuring that more citizens can benefit from the initiative.

Expressing delight at this development, leaders and citizens alike have commended Dr. Gangaraju for his philanthropic gesture. His contribution is seen as a testament to the collective efforts being made under CM Naidu’s leadership to improve the quality of life for people across the state.

The Anna Canteens initiative has received widespread praise for its impact, and this latest donation is expected to further strengthen its reach and effectiveness.

