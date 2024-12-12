Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane

Srikakulam : YSRCP senior leader and legislative Assembly former Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is losing his grip on his native Assembly constituency of Amadalavalasa. Party second rung leaders and cadres are openly making comments that Sitaram is losing his political clout in the wake of recent elevation of some leaders by the party high command.

Giving credence to this view, Sitaram has not been attending party activities. Party senior leader Chinthada Ravi Kumar, was elevated by the party high command as Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency coordinator recently. This elevation occurred completely against the will of Sitaram, who skipped the first meeting organised by Ravi Kumar at Amadalavalasa recently to express his displeasure.

Another political development is Killi Gopala Venkata Satyannarayana alias Killi Sattayya, a senior leader, was promoted as YSRCP state secretary, which is also a significant position in the party.

On the occasion, Satyanarayana was felicitated in Srikakulam on Tuesday by the party leaders from across the district. Party district president Dharmana Krishna Das, former minister S Appala Raju, former MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar and party senior leaders attended but Sitaram was conspicuous by his absence in the meeting.

This meeting was also significant as the party district leaders released posters on its agitations against the NDA alliance government in the state in coming days.