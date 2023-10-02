Former TDP minister taken into custody and shifted to Guntur PS

Anakapalli: High drama witnessed at the house of former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy came to an end as the Guntur police finally took him into custody at Venelapalem in Parawada mandal, Anakapalli district.



A large number of police reached the spot on Sunday night. Two cases have been registered against the former minister. While one was making remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the other was for making objectionable comments against state tourism minister RK Roja.





The police broke open the doors of Satyanarayana Murthy’s house and took him into custody, issuing 41A and 41B notices. He was shifted to Guntur police station.



Earlier, after receiving the information, TDP supporters, activists and leaders reached the place and staged a protest right in front of the former minister’s residence. A tense atmosphere prevailed at Pendurthi in Anakapalli district since Sunday night as the TDP supporters tried to stop the police from entering Satyanarayana Murthy’s residence.

Jostling was witnessed between the police and the TDP supporters in the area during the protest.

Meanwhile, wife of Satyanarayana Murthy lodged a complaint against Parawada CI P Eshwara Rao stating that the police intimidated the family members and restricted them from stepping out of their house.