Former YSRCP MLA booked under Posco

Kurnool: Former YSRCP MLA of Kodumur Dr Jeradoddi Sudhakar was booked under POCSO case on Thursday. Police have levied the charges following allegations of misbehaving with a servant maid at his residence before 2024 general elections in Kurnool city under two town police station limits.

After taking into custody, the former MLA was shifted to Orvakal police station where police interrogation was conducted. Following his arrest, a medical examination was conducted and produced him in the court, district SP G Krishnakanth informed.

Earlier also, former MLA Sudhakar was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, who was working in his house. A video alleging sexual harassment went viral on social media before the elections in May, 2024, but the previous government didn’t registered case against him. Recently, with the change of government, a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

Dr Sudhakar had contested from Kodumur Assembly constituency (SC reserved) in Kurnool district in 2019 and won the election. Due to the allegations against him, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give him a ticket for 2024 elections. Instead, the ticket was allotted to Dr Audimulapu Satish, brother of former Minister Audimulapu Suresh, but he lost the election.