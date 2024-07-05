  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former YSRCP MLA booked under Posco

Former YSRCP Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar
x

Former YSRCP Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar

Highlights

Kurnool: Former YSRCP MLA of Kodumur Dr Jeradoddi Sudhakar was booked under POCSO case on Thursday. Police have levied the charges following...

Kurnool: Former YSRCP MLA of Kodumur Dr Jeradoddi Sudhakar was booked under POCSO case on Thursday. Police have levied the charges following allegations of misbehaving with a servant maid at his residence before 2024 general elections in Kurnool city under two town police station limits.

After taking into custody, the former MLA was shifted to Orvakal police station where police interrogation was conducted. Following his arrest, a medical examination was conducted and produced him in the court, district SP G Krishnakanth informed.

Earlier also, former MLA Sudhakar was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, who was working in his house. A video alleging sexual harassment went viral on social media before the elections in May, 2024, but the previous government didn’t registered case against him. Recently, with the change of government, a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

Dr Sudhakar had contested from Kodumur Assembly constituency (SC reserved) in Kurnool district in 2019 and won the election. Due to the allegations against him, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give him a ticket for 2024 elections. Instead, the ticket was allotted to Dr Audimulapu Satish, brother of former Minister Audimulapu Suresh, but he lost the election.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X