Fortunate to work under Naidu’s leadership, says Vemireddy

Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has said that he feels fortunate to work under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who has been striving hard for the development of the State.

As part of ongoing ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme, the MP along with Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy has inaugurated Rs 6-crore worth various developmental programmes at Chelamcharla village in Kavali rural mandal on Monday.

Speaking on thet occasion, the MP said that during his tours for 20 times to New Delhi as Chief Minister, ‘Chandrababu Naidu has brought several projects worth crores of rupees to AP as no Chief Minister earlier has done to protect the interests of the State.

While saying that Kavali was his native constituency, the MP has assured the people that he would develop the area spending funds under MP Local Area Development Scheme (MP Lads).

The MP said that unemployed youth of Kavali constituency would have jobs as the works are under progress for establishment of airport and BPCL company in Dagadarthi mandal in a war-footing.

The MP has recalled that he has established a Drinking Water Plant (DWP) under VPR foundation in 2018 which is uninterruptedly continuing till date. Stating that there are 200 DWPs existing in Nellore district, the MP said that the VPR Foundation would establish more to cater to the needs of people.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy has said that Chelamcharla village was witnessing much development. Recently a road was laid and tap connections were being provided to every house under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The MLA has disclosed that it was proposed to establish power sub-station at Siripuram village to overcome low voltage problem very soon. On the occasion, the MP and MLA visited every house and explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the TDP-led coalition government.

Party leaders P Alekhya, A Ramakrishna, M Venkateswara Rao, Ramprasad and others were present.