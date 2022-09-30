Foundation for new railway zone to be laid soon

Visakhapatnam: The BJP MLC PVN Madhav alleged that the state government could not allot 25 acres of land required for the establishment of South Coast Railway (SCoR) offices.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Madhav made it clear that the foundation stone of the new railway zone will be laid shortly. He said the Centre would not have allocated funds in the budget if the new railway zone is not going to be a reality.

Madhav said false news was circulated about the new railway zone. He said he brought the matter to the notice of the Railway Minister who responded immediately on the issue. In the 2020-21 budget, Rs.175 crore has been given for the new SCoR zone, he added.

Further, The BJP MLC mentioned that a number of train services will start from Visakhapatnam and train services have been delayed due to the lack of rakes. "The Union government is willing to establish various institutions in the state, but the Centre is not getting adequate support from the state government," clarified Madhav. He stated that the state government did not provide even a water supply pipeline to All India Institute Medical Sciences till now.

Speaking about the Polavaram project, the MLC said the project was delayed due to the negligence of the previous and the present governments. He alleged that the YSRCP government was not providing compensation to the rehabilitation of the Polavaram project. He expressed confidence that the BJP will grow as an alternative party in the state.