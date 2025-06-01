Foundation laid for bridge construction on Boggeru stream

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana has said that a road-cum-bridge on Boggeru Stream at Veerlagudipadu village will be constructed with Rs 25 crore.

On Saturday, he laid foundation for the construction of road-cum-bridge at Veerlagudipadu village.

Anam said that people of Veerlagudipadu have been facing problems due ot lack of road facility and they have travel 25 km to reach Sangam mandal headquarters via Atmakur. If Boggeru stream in spate during rainy season, people will have no connection with external world without road facility. After noticing their problem, it was decided to construct a bridge within one year, he added.

The Minister said once the bridge is completed, people can reach Sangam mandal by travelling just 10 km distance. It was also decided to construct cement road by replacing gravel roads in village.

Earlier, Minister Anam has distributed NTR Bharosa pensions in the village. Panchayath Raj SE Ashok Kumar, Atmakur RDO Pavani, MPDO Salet, Tahsildar Somla Naik and others were present.