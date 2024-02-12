Foundation laid for Godavari Water Scheme

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, state ministers Taneti Vanitha and Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna laid the foundation stone for the scheme to supply Godavari water to every house with an estimated cost of Rs 215 crore on Sunday.

A public meeting was held on the occasion. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLCs V Kalyani, Potula Sunitha, YSR Congress Party CGC Member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Rajahmundry Parliament constituency YSRCP Candidate Dr Guduru Srinivas and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Taneti Vanitha said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing light to poor families. She said that the poverty in the state was reduced from 12 to 6 per cent.

Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reflects the truth and Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the replica of the lie.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that the village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics, and government schools developed as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme would reflect the ideal governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He added that the Rajahmundry -Seetanagaram road has been developed into a four-lane road with Rs 104 crore. Rajanagaram constituency is on the path of development with schemes worth Rs 1142 crore. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that the people have the power to judge how much good has been done by the government.