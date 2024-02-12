Live
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
Just In
Foundation laid for Godavari Water Scheme
Minister Taneti Vanitha says that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing light to poor families
Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, state ministers Taneti Vanitha and Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna laid the foundation stone for the scheme to supply Godavari water to every house with an estimated cost of Rs 215 crore on Sunday.
A public meeting was held on the occasion. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLCs V Kalyani, Potula Sunitha, YSR Congress Party CGC Member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Rajahmundry Parliament constituency YSRCP Candidate Dr Guduru Srinivas and others were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Taneti Vanitha said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing light to poor families. She said that the poverty in the state was reduced from 12 to 6 per cent.
Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reflects the truth and Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the replica of the lie.
MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that the village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics, and government schools developed as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme would reflect the ideal governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He added that the Rajahmundry -Seetanagaram road has been developed into a four-lane road with Rs 104 crore. Rajanagaram constituency is on the path of development with schemes worth Rs 1142 crore. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that the people have the power to judge how much good has been done by the government.