  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Foundation Laid for New IOCL Gas Storage Centre in Tirupati

Foundation Laid for New IOCL Gas Storage Centre in Tirupati
x
Highlights

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu has officially laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) gas storage centre along the Tirumala Outer Ring Road.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu has officially laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) gas storage centre along the Tirumala Outer Ring Road. This significant project will facilitate the storage of 45 tonnes of gas.

In addition to the gas storage facility, IOCL is currently constructing a bio-gas production plant at a municipal dumping yard, a project that will incur costs of ₹12.5 crore. The new initiative marks a strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, TTD has secured a 30-year agreement with IOCL to ensure a continuous supply of gas, paving the way for enhanced energy security in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick