Foundation Laid for New IOCL Gas Storage Centre in Tirupati

Highlights
TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu has officially laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) gas storage centre along the Tirumala Outer Ring Road.
TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu has officially laid the foundation stone for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) gas storage centre along the Tirumala Outer Ring Road. This significant project will facilitate the storage of 45 tonnes of gas.
In addition to the gas storage facility, IOCL is currently constructing a bio-gas production plant at a municipal dumping yard, a project that will incur costs of ₹12.5 crore. The new initiative marks a strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
Furthermore, TTD has secured a 30-year agreement with IOCL to ensure a continuous supply of gas, paving the way for enhanced energy security in the region.
