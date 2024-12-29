Foundation laid for SBI administrative office in Tirupati

Tirupati: Challa Srinivasulu Setty, the first Telugu-origin Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), performed bhumi puja ceremony on Saturday for the construction of administrative office premises at Karakambadi, Tirupati. The ceremony was attended by Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar Patel, General Manager Sanjay Kumar, Deputy General Manager G Lekha Menon and other senior SBI officials alongside local dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu Setty emphasised the importance of the project in expanding SBI’s reach and delivering enhanced services to customers. He expressed confidence that the project would significantly contribute to the region’s economic growth. Highlighting SBI’s role as India’s largest public sector bank, he reiterated its commitment of being a pillar of the nation’s economic progress. As part of its CSR initiatives, SBI donated medical equipment worth Rs 37.1 lakh to SVIMS Hospital and Rs 1.16 crore to SVICCAR in Tirupati.