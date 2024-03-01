Foundation Laying Ceremony Held for construction of BT roads in Visakha East Constituency

Local GVMC 16th Ward Range KRM Colony witnessed a significant event on Friday as the foundation stone was laid for BT Roads from Venkateswara Swamy Temple to Cemetery. The ceremony was organized by Ward Corporator Molli Lakshmi, with the support of Member of Parliament, East Constituency YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana Garu and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana highlighted that the foundation laying program was funded by GVMC with Rs 36.20 lakhs from their general funds. He mentioned that under the guidance of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, several development projects have already been initiated in Visakha East Constituency, amounting to crores of rupees.

During the ceremony, MVV Satyanarayana urged the construction workers to expedite the work and ensure timely completion of the project. The event was attended by GVMCAE Srinivas, Work Inspector Adi Lakshmi, Eastern Constituency Election Observers Molli Apparao, Srinivasa Reddy, along with a large number of women and GVMC staff.

The foundation laying ceremony marked a significant milestone in the ongoing development projects in the Visakha East Constituency, promising better infrastructure and connectivity for the residents of KRM Colony.