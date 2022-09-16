Foundation stone for Machilipatnam port soon

Vijayawada: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said foundation will be laid soon for construction of Machilipatnam port in Krishna district and Ramayapatnam port construction works would be completed by 2024. He was replying to a question in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Council members Duvvada Srinivas, Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao, B Kalyana Chakravarti and T Madhava Rao asked about the number of ports and fishing harbours proposed to be constructed in the state, the details thereof and the amount to be spent by the government

on them.

Replying to the question, minister Amarnath said the government proposed to construct four ports and nine fishing harbours in the state. Foundation will be laid for Machilipatnam port soon and Ramayapatnam port construction works were underway.

He informed the House that legal hurdles will be cleared soon for construction of port in Srikakulam district and one more port will be constructed in Kakinada district.

The government would spend Rs 13,376 crore for construction of four ports in the state, he said.

Referring to fishing harbours, he said the government would construct nine fishing harbours and spend Rs 1,520 crore in the first phase and Rs 2,000 crore in the second phase.