Live
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
- Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today
- Sharath Kamal says a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics is tough but not impossible
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Held at Tirumala on July 9
Just In
Foundation stone laid for additional 100-bed hospital
State Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav laid foundation stone for an additional hundred-bed building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.85 crore on the premises of Dwarampudi Bullemma Area Hospital in Anaparthi.
Rajamahendravaram: State Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav laid foundation stone for an additional hundred-bed building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.85 crore on the premises of Dwarampudi Bullemma Area Hospital in Anaparthi.
MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and MP Purandeshwari also participated.
He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the hospitals as Ayushman health centres. Many medical services will be made available to people through this area hospital.
The establishment of an area hospital in Anaparthi with a population of 45,000 is proof of the sincerity of MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.
He said that not a single rupee has been spent on the development of this hospital in the last five years.
TDP leader KS Jawahar also participated. Later, Minister Satya Kumar inspected the Ramavaram Government Homeo Clinic. The MLA asked the minister to take steps to revive this closed homeo clinic.