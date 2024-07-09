Foundation stone laid for additional 100-bed hospital

Rajamahendravaram: State Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav laid foundation stone for an additional hundred-bed building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.85 crore on the premises of Dwarampudi Bullemma Area Hospital in Anaparthi.

MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and MP Purandeshwari also participated.

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the hospitals as Ayushman health centres. Many medical services will be made available to people through this area hospital.

The establishment of an area hospital in Anaparthi with a population of 45,000 is proof of the sincerity of MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said that not a single rupee has been spent on the development of this hospital in the last five years.

TDP leader KS Jawahar also participated. Later, Minister Satya Kumar inspected the Ramavaram Government Homeo Clinic. The MLA asked the minister to take steps to revive this closed homeo clinic.