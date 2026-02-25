The Kerala Story 2 makers deny rumours of teaser removal

Mumbai: The makers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond have strongly refuted reports that the film’s teaser was taken down following alleged court orders, calling the claims “false, baseless and misleading.” The production house, Sunshine Pictures, issued an official statement today stressing that no judicial directive has been issued to remove any promotional material. The teaser and the trailer remain available on all official platforms, it said, urging media outlets and individuals to avoid spreading unverified information.

The clarification comes amid ongoing legal scrutiny in the Kerala High Court, where a petition has challenged the film’s content and title ahead of its scheduled February 27 release. Opponents have argued that the portrayal of Kerala and related themes could harm the state’s image and social harmony.

The court recently directed a special screening of the film in Kochi prior to release, prompting speculation that led to the misleading reports about the teaser’s removal. However, Sunshine Pictures reiterated that no such action has been taken and that the matter is still sub judice.

The sequel to the National Award-winning 2023 film The Kerala Story focuses on the experiences of three women who fall into what the narrative describes as deceptive marriages and alleged forced conversions. Since the release of its trailer, the project has drawn criticism from politicians, activists and audiences who label it propaganda, while its makers maintain it is based on researched real-life incidents.