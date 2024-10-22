Live
Just In
Four dead in Private bus and auto collision at Kadapa-Chittoor Highway
A devastating road accident occurred on the Kadapa-Chittoor highway, resulting in the deaths of four individuals when an auto rickshaw collided with a private bus. The incident took place at the Kalakada mandal center, when the Travels was bus en route from Chittoor to Hyderabad.
The collision was severe, leaving four passengers of the auto dead at the scene. Two additional individuals sustained injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Khadaravalli (35) of Chandravari Palli Panchayat Dudekulapalli, Nurulla (32) of Nilimanda, Bujjamma (60) of Chendavaripalli Panchayat Dudekulapally, and Pakiramma (65) of Nellimanda.
The police including Circle Inspector (CI) Gurunath and Sub-Inspector (SI), arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, and a case has been registered regarding the incident. Further details are yet to be known.