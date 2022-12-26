Four die, one critically hurt in Parawada Pharma City

Visakhapatnam: Four persons die and one critically injured at Laurus Labs in Parawada JN Pharma City in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

According to sources, the incident happened at the manufacturing block of the Laurus Labs. It is said that the chemicals present at the time of incident led to flash fire at the unit.

The deceased were identified as T Rajesh Babu, who worked as executive, B Rambabu as associate, R Ramkrishna as helper and M Venkata Rao as helper.

Their bodies were shifted to KGH. Meanwhile, Yedla Sathish is said to be critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment in a private hospital.