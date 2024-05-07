  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bear spotted near Sikhareswaram in Srisailam

Bear spotted near Sikhareswaram in Srisailam
x
Highlights

Abear was found crossing the road at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple in the early hours of Monday.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Abear was found crossing the road at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple in the early hours of Monday.

Travellers going on Srisailam ghat road noticed the bear in front of their vehicles. They stopped vehicles and switched off the lights. After a while, the wild animal went into the jungle.

Sources say that the animal might came in search of food as it was seen eating coconut pieces near Sikhareshwaram temple.

The guards at Sikhareswa ram check post informed forest officials. The officials reaching the spot and instructed the drivers to drive their vehicles slowly on ghat section. They were told to stop their vehicles if they spot any wild beast crossing the road during daytime, till they disappear into forest. Drivers told to switch off vehicle lights during night-time.

The staff on duty at check post were told to be alert all the time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X