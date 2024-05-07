Bear spotted near Sikhareswaram in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Abear was found crossing the road at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple in the early hours of Monday.

Travellers going on Srisailam ghat road noticed the bear in front of their vehicles. They stopped vehicles and switched off the lights. After a while, the wild animal went into the jungle.

Sources say that the animal might came in search of food as it was seen eating coconut pieces near Sikhareshwaram temple.

The guards at Sikhareswa ram check post informed forest officials. The officials reaching the spot and instructed the drivers to drive their vehicles slowly on ghat section. They were told to stop their vehicles if they spot any wild beast crossing the road during daytime, till they disappear into forest. Drivers told to switch off vehicle lights during night-time.

The staff on duty at check post were told to be alert all the time.