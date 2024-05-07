Live
- World Asthma Day: Spreading awareness & care about asthma
- Fatal Stabbing In Delhi's Jafrabad: Man Killed By Juveniles In Shocking Incident
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Recommends NIA Probe Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Extremist Group
- YSRCP candidates highlight welfare schemes
- Pension pangs haunt beneficiaries
- Samsung Presents One UI 6.1 Update and AI Features for Galaxy S and Z Series: Details
- PM Modi roadshow in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Nearly 11,500 pilgrims from 17 states to depart from Hyd for Haj-2024
- Police investigating Amit Shah’s fake video case: Top cop
- Hyderabad: Four held in investment fraud
Just In
Bear spotted near Sikhareswaram in Srisailam
Abear was found crossing the road at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple in the early hours of Monday.
Srisailam (Nandyal district): Abear was found crossing the road at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple in the early hours of Monday.
Travellers going on Srisailam ghat road noticed the bear in front of their vehicles. They stopped vehicles and switched off the lights. After a while, the wild animal went into the jungle.
Sources say that the animal might came in search of food as it was seen eating coconut pieces near Sikhareshwaram temple.
The guards at Sikhareswa ram check post informed forest officials. The officials reaching the spot and instructed the drivers to drive their vehicles slowly on ghat section. They were told to stop their vehicles if they spot any wild beast crossing the road during daytime, till they disappear into forest. Drivers told to switch off vehicle lights during night-time.
The staff on duty at check post were told to be alert all the time.