All arrangements made for postal ballot voting: Collector

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector D K Balaji has said all arrangements have been made for the postal ballot voting at the facilitation centre in Pandu Ranga High School in Machilipatnam.

The Collector visited the facilitation centre arranged for the voting of government employees at Panduranga High school in Chilakalapudi on Monday. Interacting with media, Collector Balaji said presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and micro observers exercised their franchise through postal ballot papers in the district on May 4 and 5.

He said police staff, essential services staff, drivers, videographers and media representatives cast the postal ballot votes on Monday at the facilitation centres arranged in Krishna district.

He said the objective of the Election Commission is ‘No voters Left Behind’ and the district administration is working towards achieving the goal. He said the State government sanctioned special casual leave to the employees to cast their votes and help desks were arranged in the district to furnish information about the postal ballot voting. DRO K Chandrasekhara Rao, social welfare deputy director Shahid Babu, municipal commissioner Bapiraju and other officials were present.