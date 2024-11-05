Four electrocuted while arranging flexis in EG

Rajamahendravaram: In a tragic accident, four youth were electrocuted while setting up flex banners at Tadiparru village of Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari district in the early hours of Monday. The tragedy struck when they were installing banners for the upcoming unveiling of Sardar Papanna Goud statue. They suffered a fatal electric shock when a banner accidentally touched a power line.

The deceased were identified as Bolla Veerraju (25), Kashagani Krishna (23), Pamarthi Nagendra (25), and Marisetti Manikantha Peddayya (29).

Despite efforts by locals who quickly cut off the power supply, all the four died instantly. Another person suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Tanuku area hospital.

Police launched an investigation into the accident, which has plunged the village into gloom. The statue unveiling event had faced disputes earlier between two sections of people, with officials, including minister Kandula Durgesh and district collector P Prasanthi, mediating between the two groups. With tensions were resolved, preparations were underway for the Monday event before the tragic accident unfolded.

Minister for tourism, culture, and cinematography Kandula Durgesh expressed deep shock and condolences over the tragic deaths of four men in Tadiparru village.

On learning of the critical condition of Komati Anantha Rao (39), who was injured in the incident, the minister rushed to Tanuku hospital to enquire about his condition. He spoke to doctors about the health of Anantha Rao and directed the officials to transfer him to Kakinada Government Hospital for better treatment.

On being informed about the tragedy by Durgesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, currently attending the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Australia, also expressed her condolences over the incident.

She contacted officials to gather details of the incident and extended sympathies to the families. She urged authorities to ensure quality medical care for the injured Anantha Rao and assured the affected families of government support.