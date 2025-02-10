Four farm workers killed in road mishap

Narasaraopet: Four women agriculture workers were killed on the spot and another four were injured when the tractor carrying red chilli bags overturned at Bollavaram village of Muppalla mandal in Palnadu district on Sunday.

According to the police, 25 agricultural workers were returning from the agriculture fields at Bollavaram village of Muppalla mandal. Their tractor overturned at Madala minor canal and as a result, women agriculture workers Gangamma (55), Padma (45), Madhavi (30) and Samrajyam (50) died on the spot. The deceased hailed from Chagantivaripalem village. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Sattenapalli. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao visited the accident spot and inquired about circumstances leading to the accident.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed serious concern over the death of four women agriculture workers. He conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families. He directed the officials to take steps to render better medical services to the injured undergoing treatment at the GGH in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district.