Four held for chain snatching, gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized

Vijayawada: In a significant breakthrough, NTR district police have arrested four individuals in connection with numerous chain snatching and theft cases, recovering approximately 476 grams of gold jewellery valued at around Rs 30 lakh along with two motorcycles.

Addressing the press conference at the Commissionerate here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu specially commended ASI Balayya, Swami, Satyanarayana, head constable Ravi, and constables Mithun, Suresh, Shabbir, and Ramana for their pivotal role in apprehending the chain snatchers.

CCS inspectors and their teams formed multiple special units across all police stationsin the district to closely monitor suspicious activities. Based on precise technical intelligence, CCS Inspector Ram Kumar and his team apprehended four individuals near the Tummalapalem bus stop in Ibrahimpatnam.

The suspects had attempted to flee upon noticing the vehicle inspection. Subsequent interrogation led to the recovery of gold ornaments from 25 chain snatching cases and two motorcycles, resulting in their immediate arrest.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Achi Giribabu and Achi Mahesh both from Upputuru in Nellore district, Galeti Venkata Ramana from Donabanda in NTR district and Mogili Sandhya from Kondapalli in NTR district.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the prime accused Achi Giribabu initially worked as an agricultural labourer in Upputuru village. He targeted lone women, snatching their gold chains while riding his Unicorn motorcycle. Giribabu confessed to committing 12 chain snatching offenses in and around his native Nellore district previously, for which he was arrested and imprisoned.

Upon his release, fearing re-arrest in Nellore, he moved to Kondapalli in NTR district, where his second wife, Venkata Ramanamma, resided. Later, he relocated to Donabanda and continued his criminal activities.

Giribabu alone committed 15 snatching offenses on his motorcycle. He collaborated with his brother Mahesh for four snatching incidents, with his wife Venkata Ramana for three snatching incidents, and with his sister-in-law Mogili Sandhya for three chain snatching incidents, bringing the total to 25 chain snatching offenses.

Crime DCP Tirumaleswara Reddy, Crime ADC P M Raja Rao, ACP Venkateswarlu,Inspector Ram Kumar, and other police personnel were present.