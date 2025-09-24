Four-member gang arrested, Rs 2 cr cash recovered

Nellore: In a major move, police arrested a four-member gang allegedly responsible for stealing Rs 2.10 crores from a man and recovered two cars and Rs 2.6 crores cash from them on Tuesday.

The accused were identified Mahesh Naiyaka (30), Soma Nayaka (60), Sannanayaka Ramesh (27), from Mysore of Karnataka and Basavaraj Bharath (27) from Bangalore.

Addressing press conference here on Tuesday, Nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya has said that the prime accused in this case Mahesh Nayaka has joined as lorry driver with one contractor called Kaliki Kodandarami Reddy of Balaji Nagar in city four years ago.

She added that the accused decamped with Rs 2.10 crores cash with help of his father (Soma Nayaka) and other two friends.

The DSP said that based on complaint lodged by the victim at Balaji Nagar Police Station on September 18th and police launched two special parties headed by Balaji Nagar Circle Inspector K Sambasiva Rao during which the accused were taken into custody at Hallere village of Mysore on Tuesday.

Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Central Crime Station (CCS) CI Ashok Kumar were present.