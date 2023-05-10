Four-member gang held; 21 motorcyles recovered

Kadapa (YSR district): Police arrested a 4-member interstate bike lifters gang and recovered 21 motorcycles worth Rs 16 lakh from them on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as M Prasad (32), D Narasimhulu (31), P Charan Prakash (20) of Yerraguntla town and G Pulla Reddy (35) of Mylavaram mandal in YSR district. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, SP KKN Anburajan has said that the accused were involved in stealing motorcycles in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and YSR districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana and Karnataka States.

The SP disclosed that the accused used to target the motorcycles parked at the areas where CC cameras were not present and lifted the bikes by using duplicate keys.

The SP said the accused possessed the expertise to unlock a two-wheeler with duplicate keys within 10 to 15 seconds and fleeing from the spot.

He said that they used to sell the bikes at a price ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 without documents.

The SP said that the accused have stolen 25 motorcycles for the last 6 months in Karnataka and the two Telugu speaking States.

He said that on receiving complaints from the public, the police kept a vigil to nab the culprits. Yerraguntla urban CI Manjunatha Reddy and SI B V Krishnaiah raided on the gang at ICL factory in Yerraguntla town on Monday evening while the accused were about to commit another crime. The SP disclosed that during the interrogation the accused confessed to lifting the motorcycles by following similar modus operandi. He appealed to people to refrain from purchasing stolen properties at throwaway prices as they are equally liable under penal provisions of law. Jammalamadugu DSP N Nagaraju and others were present.