Four ministers emerged from Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Popular for its largest jaggery market in the country, Anakapalli Assembly constituency also gains significance politically.

Four candidates who were elected from the constituency served as minister as well. They are former ministers Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, Konathala Ramakrishna, Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

The constituency is dominated by Kapu community, followed by Gavaras and Yadavas.

Ever since the formation of the constituency, CPI candidate Koduganti Govinda Rao and former TDP MLA Dadi Veerabhadra Rao served as an MLA for a long time in the seat.

From 1985 to 2004, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao served the people of Anakapalli. After his tenure, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana was elected as MLA from TDP.

In 1955, Beesetti Appa Rao was the elected candidate. P Venkata Ramana from Congress, Konathala Ramakrishna from the same party served in the constituency.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao was elected in 2009 from Praja Rajyam Party. Later, when the PRP was merged with the Congress, Srinivasa Rao got an opportunity to serve as a minister.

In 2019, Gudivada Amarnath won as an MLA against TDP’s Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and JSP’s Parachuri Bhaskara Rao. Amarnath, who emerged victorious in the last polls, is serving as industries minister of Andhra Pradesh.

As a part of the recent constituency coordinators’ reshuffling exercise carried out by the YSRCP, the berth for Amarnath is yet to be decided. On Wednesday, followers of the IT minister are expected clarity on his constituency. However, it is likely to take a while as the announcement of the fourth list has been put off.

In the ensuing elections, former MLAs, ministers of TDP would stand as a great support in the constituency. On the contrary, it is a reverse trend in YSRCP as there is no potential candidate from the ruling party here.