Four thieves arrested in a robbery case in Srikakulam, 1.6kg gold seized

The police have arrested the four thieves in a case of theft of 1.5 kg gold in the Srikakulam district and seized the gold jewellery. District SP Radhika advised to be careful while traveling with large amount of cash and gold and disclosed the details of the arrest of the thieves to the media on Monday. She said four days ago, thieves ambushed gold traders on the Ampolu-Adavaram road near Srikakulam town and looted 1,652 grams of gold and 141 tolas of gold jewellery.

The SP said that upon the victims complaint to the police about the incident police registered a case and deployed the clues team along with the fingerprint team and started the search.

It is learnt that Chandraharsha, a jeweler shop owner from Srikurma who sensed early that the gold traders used to go on the same road where the gold was stolen, planned to rob along this road. The police found that Kasapa Rajesh, Hari and Lakshminarayan helped him in the theft and arrested him. District SP Radhika said that six mobiles and two bikes were seized along with all the property stolen from them.