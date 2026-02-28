Free agriculture power costs Rs 13,722 cr per year for state

Vijayawada: The state government is incurring an annual expenditure of Rs 13,722 crore to provide free electricity to farmers across the state, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju regarding the distribution of electricity transformers and accidents caused by power lines in palm oil plantations, the minister said that 1.10 lakh agricultural electricity connections have been sanctioned so far to strengthen support to the farming community.

He disclosed that 177 transformers have already been distributed in Gopalapuram constituency. Although minor delays occurred due to the ongoing agricultural season, the Minister assured that the remaining transformers would be supplied shortly.

Highlighting safety concerns in palm oil plantations, Ravi Kumar emphasised that the use of covered Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) poles during harvesting can significantly reduce electrical accidents. He noted that most fatal incidents occur when iron poles are used without adequate precautions and accidentally come into contact with live power lines.

The minister advised farmers and workers to strictly avoid iron poles and instead use covered FRP poles, which cost approximately Rs 5,000, along with necessary safety equipment. He expressed deep concern over several worker deaths reported due to iron poles touching live wires during harvesting operations. Ravi Kumar urged MLAs to create greater awareness among palm oil farmers about adopting safe harvesting practices.

He pointed out that shifting power lines is an expensive process and would be undertaken in a phased manner based on the availability of funds. The government is also reviewing cases where power lines pass directly over residential houses and instances where houses are being constructed beneath existing power lines, increasing the risk of accidents. Adequate clearance beneath power lines in palm oil plantations must be maintained, he stressed.

With palm oil trees growing up to 10 metre in height, the risk of accidental contact with overhead lines remains high. The government, he added, is taking proactive measures to prevent hazards arising from low-height transmission lines and ensure the safety of farmers and agricultural workers.