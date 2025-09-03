Live
Free Barista training for tribal youth in Araku
Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in partnership with the Coffee Board of India, is launching a free 5-day Barista Coffee Skills training programme for tribal youth in the Araku region. The training will take place from September 23 to 27, at the Araku Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Alluri Sita Ramaju District, with free food and accommodation provided for all participants.
This initiative follows a direct instruction from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, during a visit to the ASR district on August 9, responded to requests from local youth for coffee preparation training.
MD and CEO of APSSDC Ganesh Kumar stated, ”This programme is a significant step in empowering tribal youth with industry-relevant skills. It provides a unique opportunity to build careers in the coffee industry, supporting personal growth and regional economic development.” Interested youth can register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration?page=program-registration. For further information, contact the APSSDC helpline at 9988853335 or 8712655686.