Free bus travel scheme a grand success: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu hailed the 'Stree Shakti' free bus travel scheme as a grand success, attributing its smooth execution to the cooperation of women in the state.

During a review with APSRTC officials on Monday, the Chief Minister commended the scheme’s positive impact on public transportation.

He reviewed the scheme’s performance and occupancy rates. Officials reported a significant surge in ridership, with buses in 60 depots across 13 districts operating at full capacity. They noted that women are using the free travel facility responsibly, travelling only when necessary, with no major issues or conflicts over seating.

“The women of Andhra Pradesh are highly aware and proactive," Naidu said. "They effectively utilise government schemes for their development. As Chief Minister of the united state, I prioritised women’s empowerment, and this scheme continues that commitment.”

Drawing parallels with past initiatives, Naidu highlighted the scheme’s role in empowering women. "Through DWCRA groups, we ensured financial independence. Now, 'Stree Shakti' offers economic freedom," he said.

"Previously, we provided bicycles to support girls’ education. Today, free bus travel saves women and students the hassle of queuing for bus passes while ensuring safer travel,” the Chief Minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the women of the state for their responsible use of the scheme, despite the financial burden on the government.

"I thank them for understanding the state’s situation and cooperating with RTC staff," he said, encouraging continued support. To enhance the service, Naidu instructed RTC officials to install clear signage on the front and back of all 8,458 'Stree Shakti' buses statewide.

He also reviewed the progress of a live tracki ng system for these buses. Officials announced that a pilot for live tracking will launch in the Guntur depot within two to three days, with plans for statewide implementation. The CM emphasized that real-time tracking would help women plan their journeys more efficiently.

Further, officials presented plans for articulated e-buses, describing them as a ‘mid-tier transport solution’ bridging conventional buses and metro rail systems.