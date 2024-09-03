  • Menu
Free cancer screening tests for women of Kovur constituency

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy speaking at a conference in Nellore on Monday

Nellore: Cancer awareness conference was conducted for Asha workers and health workers of Kovur constituency at VPR convention in Nellore on Monday.

Under the auspices of VPR Foundation, free cancer tests were conducted for women across Kovur constituency, in which more than 500 Asha and health workers participated.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that these examinations will be conducted through cancer screening mobile unit, which the VPR Foundation recently donated to SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati. Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said free medical tests of breast, uterus and oral cancer will be conducted in the bus, adding that the pink bus will conduct cancer tests for 45 days in villages. She urged the women of Kovur constituency to take advantage of this facility.

Tirupati SVIMS Assistant Professor Dr Lalith, Dr Chandra Bhanu, Dr Padmavathi, Dr Hemalatha, Deputy DMH Dr Brijitha, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and others participated in this programme.

